On the website we already informed you that Pokémon Home compatibility with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has already been launched and now there is more news. After knowing the complete list of transferable Pokémon, we now bring you information about new scheduled maintenance.

Pokémon Home

After some updates, it has now been confirmed that the service will be under maintenance from 1:00 CET until 7:00 CET on December 14 to be updated to version 3.2.1 on Nintendo Switch. This update comes ahead of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Indigo Disc DLC, which launches a day later.

Here you have the published message:

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Scarlet and Purple here.

What do you think? Remember that these Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired. You have our complete coverage of its premiere here.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Pokémon Home confirms new update 3.0.1