The latest raid event in Pokémon GO has left Mega Garchomp with us. Many coaches have been analyzing his virtues over the past few days and have come up with something clear.

Why are Pokémon like Garchomp or Dragonite stronger than pseudo legendaries like Goodra or Kommo-o in Pokémon GO? Many players are confused about it and don’t quite understand it.

With all this, a debate has started on Reddit about this matter:

What happened to newer pseudo-legendary pokemon, why are they so weak compared to old guys?

Members have started a debate on thisand what they get in common is that Garchomp and Dragonite are impressive beasts compared to Pokémon that are pseudo legendary.

They have also made reference to Baxcalibur, which recently arrived in the game and is a very strong Pokémon. Trainers agree that console games are not the same as Pokémon GO, and that here a lot depends on the set of moves that the specific Pokémon is allowed to have.

Also the fact that Niantic waiting for certain events to add key moves causes many Pokémon to fall behind in the PVP arena. In any case, other users assure that soon with new Pokémon things will be balanced in the competitive game.

