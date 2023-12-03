In Pokémon GO, many trainers remember many of their catches as being special, whether because it was an event, because they shared it with a family member or for any reason. This makes this mobile game so special in many ways.

The Halloween event is one of the most anticipated in the game, since it is one of the most magical moments of the entire year. That makes even players who have left the game come back to it.

Finding various colored Pokémon is one of the essential elements of Pokémon GO, even more so when it comes to unique events. Therefore, this user has shared something special in the Reddit community:

Been a special 24 hours for me, and probably the Pokémon I will ever cherish the most.

How have you been able to read It is a moving story. This user shares that it has been a very special 24 hours, since it was the adoption birthday of his dog, who has been with him for fourteen years. During this day he got a Phantump of various colors and to honor his dog he named it BowsBirthday.

This trainer is clear that he does not have much time left with his precious companion, which is why this various colored Pokémon is going to be so special in his collection.because this way it will always remind you of your little Bow.

The comments have not been long in coming and this publication has excited the entire Pokémon GO community. That is why this game is so special in many ways, it unites people and also makes for very special moments playing.

