Pokémon GO is once again in the spotlight of a community that is one of the most demanding as well as active in mobile video games. And it is no wonder, since the Niantic title has a player base that numbers in the millions.

And not only that, also the title It has a large amount of new content that often does not convince everyone. In fact, the Reddit post that brought this debate to light has left no “puppet with a head,” as they say.

Ridiculously difficult is the term that has been used most to refer to this peculiar investigation that we have to face in Pokémon GO.

Excuse me?! This challenge is ridiculous.

And what this player describes as absurdly difficult is getting 3 excellent shots in a single round. Something that is practically impossible to achieve, unless we are hunting a legendary Pokémon after a raid.

Well, the excellent launches in Pokémon GO They considerably increase the success rate of a capture. This is something that has driven this particular player so crazy that he has decided to share his experience with the rest of the community.

To overcome a challenge So the most important thing would be:

Go to a legendary Pokémon raid. Do not use berries or fruits to increase the capture rate. Use the standard Poké Balls. Have good aim with our throws and carefully study the exact movement pattern of the Pokémon we want to capture.

