Pokémon GO has been on our mobile phones since 2016, it is even part of many people's daily lives. But it is also true that it is an application with multiple bugs and many of them funny, others creepy.

A Pokémon GO player has shared on Reddit what happened to him when entering the game. As we have said, this game has a multitude of flaws, especially related to the design since Pokémon that appear deformed or others that appear on the map with different colors…

On this occasion This user shared what his character's avatar looked like on the mapthe result is quite disturbing:

Excuse me, what in the name of God is going on?

As you can see, it is a rather curious error, It does not show the entire player and only a head appears in the air which is quite overwhelming, it doesn't have textures or anything. The model appears to be a placeholder.

Other users have joined the comments ensuring that on some occasions his avatar has appeared on the map in a strange way, but within seconds it has appeared correctly. Others claim that they have had errors with the appearance of nearby Pokémon that intermingle with their own avatar.

