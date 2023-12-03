Pokémon GO trainers are once again angry with Niantic’s game.

In a Reddit thread, players expressed their feelings about how frustrating it is to catch new Pokémon recently added to the game.

The user who started this thread talks about the fact that, for example, it takes more work to capture a Tadbulb with only 300CP than a Magmar with 1700CPthen he claims that something is happening in the game and it is not entirely fair.

In this Reddit post you can see the comments:

Does anyone feel like the newer Pokemon are too hard to catch?

byu/Unbekannnt0 inpokemongo

The comments agree that Pokémon that have just been released or have been in the game for a short time are super complicated to capture., even throwing a great or excellent curveball. This is becoming too frustrating, as it causes players to waste a lot of time and resources to catch a few Pokémon.

This makes the game eventually slow and repetitive, which is why they are asking Niantic to do something about it.. Added to this is also the anger that coaches have about the last event of the game, which is only intended for people who have friends to play with, without thinking about those players who play alone.

Niantic has not commented on either of these two issues.but what is true is that the coaches are increasingly tired.

