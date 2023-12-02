Pokémon GO It is packed with many unique features and objects that will influence our gaming experience to a greater or lesser extent. So much so, that in this article as a guide we will talk to you about Haptics, which perhaps today you have not heard much about or have not given them the correct use in the Niantic title. nature of Pokémon GO is to take us fully to a degree of simulation never before seen in games of the franchise.

In this article we will not talk about a powerful creature, or the best moves of a Pokémon. We will tell you what is the use of the Hapticsits impact on the Routes, Poké Stops and much more that makes this title one of the most immersive titles in the video game industry today.

What are Haptics?

You may have been playing for years Pokémon GO and you don’t know what Haptics are. We are talking about a game mechanic that allows us to have a greater vibration while we are in the game. Whether through vibration or specific sounds, thanks to specific movements that we experience within the game. In Pokémon GO They will make the phone mostly vibrate when we hit a Pokémon in battle.

It will also vibrate when we capture a Pokémon or we are in said process. Likewise, it will vibrate in different ways depending on the quality of our launch when capturing.

How to disable this option

This option is found available in game menus, and it is usually activated by default. If you are a gamer who prefers to enjoy games without vibration systems, this option will be extremely useful for you. Below we offer you all the steps you can use to deactivate this option in the title:

Press the Poké Ball icon in the middle of the bottom of the mobile screen. Select the “Settings” option at the top right. When you have accessed, go to the first options box. This way you can press the option until the deactivated icon appears on the right side of the option.

