We recently informed you of the arrival of two legendaries by mistake and now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has launched another surprise event in the game.

In this case, we can confirm that it is already starting a new event called “Hidden Surprise”, which lasts from 5pm to 8pm today until December 18. For now it has only started in Australia and New Zealand, but it is likely that it will begin in the rest of the territories in the next few hours.

The event causes more to appear Kecleon at Pokéstops and exhibitions. We will be attentive to more details.

Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think?

