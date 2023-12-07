Some players of Pokémon GO They have found an annoying bug that has certainly not gone unnoticed by the community. It is related to the Sneasel’s PokéStopand this player has discovered that the Poképarada in question does not detect more than half of the Sneasel that he has captured.

This means that it cannot compete with its maximum potential in this Poképarada. The case has been shared through the forum Pokémon GO Redditand it didn’t take long to go viral, capturing attention of all possible types.

Sneasel showcases not detecting over half of my Sneasels

byu/isitevergoingtobe inTheSilphRoad

Many attribute this to the little preparation that Niantic often shows in some minor updates such as those of the It’s awesome. Be that as it may, this error has not gone unnoticed and now that there is evidence of it, the same Niantic Take note for future additions.

Via