Reshiram in Pokémon GO It is one of the most beautiful and elegant Pokémon that we can find in the world. Forming an indispensable part of the life and childhood of thousands of players after Pokémon Black and White, this great Pokémon can be an incredible addition to our Pokémon GO team. It also has very good base statistics that can give us some versatility in combat. In this article as a guide we will give you some tips to study Reshiram.

Reshiram is available in special raids throughout the game since last December 1, 2023. And its validity to capture it will be until December 9. This will also allow us to find its Shiny/variocolor form. This legendary Pokémon that the most veteran fans surely know and love, is one of the most incredible additions we have had in recent months in Pokémon GO. Here are its basic details:

Reshiram It is a dual-type Pokémon, and its statistics are:

275 attack points 211 defense points 205 Stamina points A total PC of 4038 after successive improvements.

It will also be resistant to movements and type attacks. Plant, Fire, Bug and Steel.

All Reshiram’s moves in Pokémon GO currently

Fast movements

Firefang Dragobreath

Charged Moves

Sharp Rock Hot Flash Crush Drake Comet Flame Fusion