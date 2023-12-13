Discontent is still very visible in Pokémon GO. Fans are unhappy with a relatively new mechanic introduced in the title.

In the Reddit post belonging to Hyroglitch_ that we leave you below you can see how some fans They are giving their opinion about Mateo, one of the most recent characters to be introduced in the title. It is not the first time that we see complaints related to routes, one of the mechanics with which this character is related, since he will sometimes reward us for finishing one of them.

On this occasion, numerous both positive and negative comments stating that, despite his friendly appearance and that he is usually accepted by fans, sometimes his presence can be frustrating due to how the routes are organized in Pokémon GO, the lack of motivation etc.

You can see the complete post with all the comments and opinions shared by fans of the franchise at this link. Here you can see it:

What do y’all think of Mateo?

byu/Hyroglitch_ inpokemongo

What do you think? What do you think of Mateo? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.