Unfortunately for these players.

Pokémon GO continues to remain one of the most played mobile titles.

Join the conversation

The Pokémon franchise is truly one of the most important in our environment, and since its birth on the classic Game Boy it has given us high quality titles, among which we can find some of the best games in history. Even so, we can highlight different strengths of it, and that is that in addition to the premiere of its television series, recognized as one of the best games in history, we can highlight the launch of Pokémon GO, considered one of the great mobile video gamesrevolutionizing at the time the way in which users played.

Nowadays it may seem that it is not so popular, but the reality is that not only does it have a very loyal user base, but Niantic continues to support the game with constant and very interesting updates. Even so, not everything is always right, and recently due to an error many users have been able to obtain black and white Kyuremthe legendaries from Pokémon Black and White 2, before they are even officially added to the game, and unfortunately they will not be able to keep them.

They will be removed

As confirmed by the official Niantic support account on X/Twitter, These Pokémon will be removed from user accounts that they got them. Likewise, they will contact these users to offer them compensation for this error, but they have not specified what this will be.

Trainers, Black Kyurem and White Kyurem appeared as a GO Battle League encounter reward due to a misconfiguration and will be removed. We will be reaching out to the Trainers who were recently affected by this and provide in-game compensation as a token of our apology. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) December 21, 2023

Surely this will be a great inconvenience for all the users who got these Pokémon by mistake, since they thought they had managed to add a very rare creature to their collection, but the truth is that, if we take into account that they are not even had been added to the game officially, It makes perfect sense that they decide to remove them from user accounts.

If you are one of those affected, the best thing We can recommend you to be patient in this regard.. Now you will lose one of the best Pokémon in your collection, but as soon as it is officially added you will have the opportunity to get it without any type of error, and have it available without the possibility of it being removed from your collection at some point.

Join the conversation