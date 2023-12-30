Pokémon GO It is currently one of the most played titles on mobile phones, and has millions of players and an extremely active community. This means that many times, some raise their voices when they don't like some change that Niantic has introduced in the game.

It is true that many times the users They tend to go overboard and qualify situations that really are not that serious. Like what happened with the last remote raid box that has unleashed a wave of criticism by fans, calling it a “scam.” But are they really right?

A remote incursion has greatly angered many Pokémon GO players. The reason? A remote raid box in the store that has struck a chord (for the worse) with thousands of players. And the situation has not taken long to bring together a debate, clearly, in Reddit.

This is a SCAM, these boxes are the exact same yet one is 100 coins more

byu/NoForever72 inpokemongo

Literally, the content that the blue remote raid package offers us is the same as what we have in the brown box in the bottom row in the middle. And as surprising as it may seem, the price in Pokécoins between both varies by 100, despite having the same content.

Many users have said that this is perhaps due to a IA which may be generating random boxes in Pokémon GO. Since Niantic has used artificial intelligence on other occasions and let's say it has never ended well.

The fact is, in this situation, the community is absolutely right, since These practices should not be toleratedand Niantic better take action on the matter to prevent these errors, whether intentional or not.

