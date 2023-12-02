The players of Pokémon GO have faced one of the most intense debates in recent memory within the coaching community of Pokémon GO. And the reason for this debate has been none other than Rare Candies.

This type of Candy allows us to adapt to any type of candy that we need to improve our Pokémon or evolve it. The debate has focused specifically on whether it is profitable to get rid of Normal or XL type candies when we run out of space in the bag.

Running out of space, what should I do with my rare candy?

byu/_ChrisRiot inpokemongo

The debate has been fierce. And the bag Pokémon GO It is an extremely useful tool that in many cases does not provide enough space. Many players have commented to get rid of any leftover Rare Candies, as they exceeds 1000.

Either throwing them straight out of the bag, or changing them for candies needed to evolve other types of Pokémon. Which option would you choose?

Via