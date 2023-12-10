Once again, Pokémon GO trainers try to get Niantic to listen to their requests, but there is not always luck.

Players are already very tired of having such limited space, both for objects and Pokémon. There are many players who have already reached the space limit and many others who cannot afford expansions due to the high cost they entail.

The game has more and more generations of Pokémon that can be captured, in addition to special Pokémon, event Pokémon, and various colors… It becomes impossible to store everything you want with such limited space.

Pokémon storage space: the data 2016-2023 – updated through november (we really need storage increase as a Holiday gift)

As you can see, in this post an analysis of Pokémon storage has been done and it is not balanced, it means that there is barely enough space if you want to collect, for example, different versions of the same Pokémon.

Players want Niantic to continue expanding the capabilities of Pokémon, including an increase or several for free for Christmas. In any case, there are many comments that are adding to the publication, asking for that long-awaited increase, but At the moment Niantic has not spoken about this. Not even if a new expansion, as it did in August 2023, is part of its plans.

