The Pokémon GO community It has its ups and downs, but it is unquestionable to know that it is very active and can really be of help to most trainers looking for advice or ways to complete challenges much faster.

The content that Niantic brought to Pokémon GO for years it is sometimes so much that many trainers who are just starting out are overwhelmed with everything they can achieve. There are even some medals that are actually the least favorite of the community.

But don’t worry, because it seems we have the solution for this little problem.

Finally was able to get everyone’s least favorite medal

byu/asteri_agaliarept inpokemongo

In fact, the medal in question is that of “Purify” a 1000 Pokémon, an extensive task that can be a real hassle. In fact, on many occasions, dark Pokémon can be more beneficial in combat than those that are not under that influence.

The player has shared the following tips:

Be skillful when choosing which Pokémon to purify. Go to all gyms and PokéStops under the control of Team Go Rocket. Fight against Team GO Rocket leaders. Carry out raids.

A goal list which most of you will already know, but which this player has taken seriously to complete this medal quickly.

