It is not the first time that the community of Pokémon GO has charged against Niantic. The motives and reasons have always been varied and very different. Sometimes the criticisms have been with a better intention and other times they have lacked notable foundations.

In the situation that we present to you today, players of Pokémon GO They have charged against the company that created the game for this. Basically the Reddit post announces that Pokémon GO It’s the most anti-QOL game you’ve ever played in your entire life. And the comments have not been long in coming.

I think this game is the most anti-QOL game I’ve ever played

byu/NianticSucksBooty inpokemongo

Basically according to this player, Pokémon GO It is a game that indirectly encourages you to “hate” it. For him, the amount of “anti-life” qualities that the game has make it very unplayable in the long term. The post details some of the most relevant aspects for the player, which make the game one of the “worst” he has played in recent years.

As expected, the post did not take long to go viral, and to have people both for and against it. We invite you to take a look and tell us what you think of the reflection of this player.

