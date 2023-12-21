We recently informed you of the arrival of two legendaries by mistake and now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed an event that is coming soon.

In this case, we can confirm the first details of the New Year 2024 event. This is what was shared:

Pokémon GO's New Year's event has confirmed its first details. add to Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff with a bow to the game. It takes place from January 1 at 10:00 until January 3 at 20:00 local time. The following infographic shows more details:

Pokémon GO's New Year's event has confirmed its first details.

