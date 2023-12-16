Today we have more Pokémon GO news. It seems that Niantic has mistakenly released two Pokémon in the game and made a mess of it.

In this case, we can confirm that tonight, Kyurem Blanco and Kyurem Negro have appeared by mistake as rewards in the GO Battle League. However, Niantic has since confirmed that it was a mistake and has removed them from the rewards.

It is understandable that errors occur, especially in online games or applications with frequent updates. In the case of games, as in this case with the GO Combat Leaguesometimes these errors can lead to the accidental availability of content that should not be available yet.

Niantic has acted quickly to rectify the situation by removing the wrong rewards. While it may be disappointing for those who caught a glimpse of those rewards, it's encouraging to see companies respond quickly and fix any bugs to maintain the integrity of the game and the players' experience. We will have to keep an eye on its availability in the future!

Meanwhile, here you can see it:

