Bergmite It’s one of those Pokémon in Pokémon GO which is enjoying increasing popularity in recent weeks. The Niantic game stands out for its variety and versatility when it comes to offering us many Pokémon that we can obtain and capture to form the best squad that there has been and will be in the game. All coaches have that goal in mind, and logically Bergmite seems to be part of the plans of many to continue progressing.

How to catch Bergmite in Pokémon GO

There is one main way to capture Bergmite in Pokémon GO and others that can also be effective. We will focus in this article as a guide on explaining how to quickly and easily capture this peculiar Pokémon that is everywhere in the forums and current interests of trainers. Pokémon GO.

The easiest way to obtain it is using a glacial module to be able to capture it with little effort. Given that Bergmite It can currently be found relatively easily outside, without resorting to a raid.

How to evolve Bergmite

The next evolution of Bergmite es Avalugg, a fairly resistant Pokémon that can be an extra plus in some gym battles or in battles against Team GO Rocket. We will have to obtain 50 special candies from Bergmite to carry out this evolution.

When you have the candies available, simply access the evolve option available from our Pokédexand ready.

Shiny/variocolor

All coaches Pokémon They wonder if a specific Pokémon will have its corresponding variant shiny/variocolor. Although this does not happen with some Pokémon, most do have this variant available. In fact in the case of Bergmitewe will have a Shiny variant available that we can capture in the wild, although its appearance range is lower than the normal version.