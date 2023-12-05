Make the most of the Feebas Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can shiny Feebas be caught? We tell you!

The Pokémon GO highlights for December have just begun, and they do so with a rather ugly creature, and with the most beautiful evolution of all generations. Today’s event brings the first Featured Pokémon of December, FeebasWater-type fish that stars in the Featured Hour of 5 from December. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Feebasand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can get Milotic Shiny or Variocolor.

When is Feebas Spotlight Hour?

The Feebas Featured Hour is Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Feebas and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Feebas Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, December 5, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonus is there in the Feebas Featured Hour?

During the Feebas Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double the Candy when Capturing Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for giving more CP or evolving the Pokémon you want.

Bonus – Double Candy when Capturing Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Feebas Variocolor.

How to prepare for Feebas Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the Feebas Spotlight Hour on December 5 in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Feebas as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Feebas with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Milotic. Make the most of this hour. Capture as much as you can to accumulate Candy. This way, you can strengthen your team or further complete your Pokédex with new evolutions. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Feebasyou will be able to have Milotic Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Feebas and Milotic, remember that this final evolution is of the Water type, whose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

