Make the most of Snorunt Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Snorunt shiny be caught? We tell you!

The Pokémon GO highlights for December have already passed their midpoint, and they do so with one of the rarest Pokémon of the third generation. Today's event brings December's third Featured Pokémon, They snoreIce-type Snow Hat that stars in the Featured Hour of the 19th from December. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of They snoreand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can get Snorunt, Glalie, and Froslass Shiny or Shiny.

When is Snorunt Spotlight Hour?

The Snorunt Featured Hour is Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Snorunt and take advantage of bonuses. It's important to put attention on yes you can capture Snorunt Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, December 19, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Snorunt Spotlight Hour?

During the Snorunt Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double XP when Evolving Pokémon. This day's bonus is ideal for raising your trainer level.

Bonus – Double XP when Evolving Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Shiny Snorunt.

How to prepare for Snorunt Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the December 19 Snorunt Spotlight in Pokémon GO, it's important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Snorunts as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Snorunt with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Glalie or Froslass. Make the most of this hour. Capture everything you can to make evolutions and try to have Incense activated to get many more XP. This way, you will level up faster. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Snorunt Shinyyou will be able to have Froslass Shiny o Variocoloror also to Glalie Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Snorunt, Glalie and Froslass, remember that the first final evolution is an Ice type, while the second is an Ice and Ghost type. You should know its weaknesses and strengths with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

Official Pokémon GO Website