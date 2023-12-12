Make the most of Seel Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Seel shiny be caught? We tell you!

The Pokémon GO highlights for December reach their halfway point today, and they do so with one of the most beloved Pokémon of the first generation. Today’s event brings December’s second Featured Pokémon, ropeSea Lion of the Water type that stars in the Featured Hour of the 12th from December. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of ropeand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can get Seel and Dewgong Shiny or Shiny.

When is Seel Spotlight Hour?

The Seel Featured Hour is Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Seel and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Seel Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, December 12, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Seel Featured Hour?

During the Seel Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for giving more CP or evolving the Pokémon you want.

Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Seel Variocolor.

How to prepare for Seel Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the December 12 Seel Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Seel as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Seel with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Dewgong. Make the most of this hour. Capture as much as you can to accumulate Candy. This way, you can strengthen your team or further complete your Pokédex with new evolutions. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Seelyou will be able to have Dewgong Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Seel and Dewgong, remember that this final evolution is of the Water and Ice type, whose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

Official Pokémon GO Website