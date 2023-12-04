We tell you everything about the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for December 2023. All the dates, times, Shiny and bonuses.

We already know how and when the hours of the December 2023 Featured Pokémon from Pokémon GO. The year ends with a final burst of surprises in which there is no shortage of bonuses or Shiny Featured Pokémon. You want to know When is each featured hour of Pokémon GO in December 2023 And what bonuses does each one bring? Keep reading!

Hour of Featured Pokémon in December 2023 – Pokémon GO

Let’s see when the featured hour from Feebas, Seel, Snorunt and Vanillite in December 2023 in Pokémon GO so you can prepare for Christmas with this wide repertoire of little monsters. Plus, they all have Shiny form, it’s a perfect month for shiny hunters!

And what bonus does each day of Featured Pokémon bring in December 2023? You have all the details below:

Feebas Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, December 5, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Feebas Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double the Candy when Capturing Pokémon.

Seel Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, December 12, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Seel Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

Snorunt Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, December 19, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Snorunt Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double XP when Evolving Pokémon.

Vanillite Outstanding Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, December 26, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Possibility of Vanillite Shiny – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon.

Are you ready for the Pokémon GO highlight hour in December 2023? You will be able to celebrate Christmas with more light than ever by having so much Pokémon Variocolor.

