Completing Routes in Pokémon GO now brings a surprise. Niantic has announced Mateo, the new character for its mobile game.

The new season of Pokémon GO has already begun, and Niantic has many surprises planned. We have already seen how Christmas will be celebrated with gifts for the players, and also the arrival of three final evolutions that were missing. Now, the company has introduced Mateoand new Pokémon GO character which has come by total surprise.

Although it does not have a specific coach category, this NPC reminds a lot of the Sundays of the franchise’s traditional games. As Niantic explains, Mateo will appear at the end of the Routes in Pokémon GO and you can interact with it to start a gift exchange. When choosing one, you can select whether it will be at the destination or starting point of the Route, or at a nearby PokéStop. Although it can only be done once a day.

This character is not the only new thing coming to Pokémon GO these days. With him the event begins On Routewhich brings special bonuses for the most explorers and the possibility of capturing the Hisui’s Sneasel in Shiny or Variocolor form. Are you going to try to capture him?

Niantic wants us to spend this end of the year exploring, discovering new places and capturing more Pokémon than ever with its mobile game. He also wants more people to be able to enjoy it, as shown by Pokémon GO’s new surprise feature. And you, Are you still hunting pocket monsters with your finger?

