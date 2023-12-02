For those who don’t know, fans of Pokémon GO have recently been rating the newest additions that Niantic has wanted to add to the game. And among these additions for the month of December 2023 and the end of the year, is the arrival of the new NPC named Mateo.

This character is known for traveling around the world and bringing incredible gifts that you can exchange with us, along with unique postcards and stickers. This addition is a detail that Niantic wanted to have with the players, although some have found some “buts” in them.

Celebrate Mateo, a new face joining Pokémon GO, with the Along the Routes event!

For example, the character is only available for a couple of days. And that we can exchange with him once a day. This leads many to ignore the appearance of this new NPC, and they have even described it as “very disappointing.”

If you have been playing Pokémon GO These days, we invite you to leave us any comments regarding the new additions, and if you find that the arrival of Mateo has been insufficient compared to what many expected for the last month of the year in the game.

