Although it was launched more than 7 years ago, Pokémon GO remains current thanks to the new content it constantly receives and the discoveries that fans make, such as one that apparently reveals how how to guarantee catches.

As in games from the main series, in Pokémon GO las Poké Balls They are not infallible, but creatures can free themselves and even escape when capture is ineffective. It all depends on azar.

However, one fan just discovered how to make every throw ensure a catch.

How to catch Pokémon without failing in Pokémon GO?

The only one Poké Ball that does not fail in Pokémon GOjust like in the main series games, is the Master Ballsince it has a capture rate of 100% and there is no way to ruin it or waste it by incorrect casting. Obviously, the Master Balls They are very rare and can hardly be found.

But you don't need more than a normal Pokéball and performing a critical throw to get any Pokémon. This type of capture is rare and is characterized by emitting a kind of ember when shaken just once. In critical screenshots of the main series games, Pokémon can still escape, but in Pokémon GO no.

Critical catches have been in the game for quite some time, but it wasn't until recently that a fan figured out how to make them happen and thus force all throws to be critical and ensure the Pokémon is caught.

A normal Pokéball is enough to ensure the capture in Pokémon GO, but the technique is complicated

How to make critical catches in Pokémon GO to catch Pokémon?

The user Zombie_Alpaca_Lips He shared the discovery on Reddit, stating that after several attempts he came to the conclusion that for a critical capture to be executed it is necessary to capture the Pokémon when the target circle is as small as possible.

It does not matter which Pokéball is used or the difficulty of the capture (green, yellow or red), but the only thing that must be taken into account is that the circle is as small as possible and let it be a excellent launch; That is, the Pokéball registers the impact within the circle. Needless to say, it is extremely difficult to carry out, but in return capture is assured.

It is important to mention that the user made it clear that he did not verify that this method worked with Pokémon in Raids.

Despite how difficult it is to execute this maneuver, many users tried to replicate it and They confirmed that it works.

As we mentioned, this technique requires a lot of precision and may be very good for capturing Articuno, Zapdos y Moltres of Diseasewhich are easily escaped, but it is perhaps more advisable that users make better use of their Master Ball given how elusive and extremely rare they are.

Will you apply this technique in Pokémon GO? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile devices. You can find more news related to this title if you visit our minisite dedicated to it.

