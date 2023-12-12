Yes, we already have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has recently confirmed news and here we bring you all the details.

In this case, we can confirm that Niantic has detailed a new winter event. This year, the event Winter Paradise It couldn’t be more fun! Complete Collection Challenges to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon, XP, items, and more.

We will also celebrate Raid Day! Wyrdeer during the event! Wyrdeer, the Big Horn Pokémon, will appear for the first time in Pokémon GO raids. Additionally, you may come across a shiny one with a bit of luck.

Keep reading to find out more details!

Wyrdeer Raid Day

Saturday, December 23, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time).

We’re hosting a special raid day to celebrate the arrival of Wydeer in Pokémon GO. Wyrdeer will appear in Tier 3 raids and, with a little luck, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Pokémon debut

Wyrdeer, the Big Horn Pokémon, arrives for the first time in Pokémon GO raids!

Wyrdeer

Event bonus

More Wyrdeer will appear in raids. More chances of encountering a Shiny Wyrdeer. Up to five additional daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs in Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event ends. The remote raid pass limit will increase to 10 from Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 CET (Friday, December 22 at 16:00 PST) until Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 CET (Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. PST).

Winter Paradise

From Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Event bonus

Up to five special exchanges can be made per day. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. Double XP for winning raids.

Collection Challenge

We already have themed collection challenges!

Complete collection challenges dedicated to capturing and evolving to earn a Wrydeer encounter and other rewards.

Complete the Trading Collection Challenge to earn a Winter-Style Psyduck encounter and other rewards.

PokéStop Exhibits

Stay tuned for the Exhibits that you will find at different PokéStops during the event in which only the event’s themed Pokémon can participate!

Always pay attention to your surroundings and follow the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Don’t forget to follow us on social networks, activate the receipt of push notifications and subscribe to our emails to stay up to date.

Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

Via.