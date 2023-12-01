It’s been a while since we learned the dates of its future events, now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has confirmed news.

In this case, we can offer you the dates of the next Community Days in the game with its protagonists. They are the following:

December 16-17, 2023 (Annual): Summary 2023 January 6, 2024: Rowlet January 20, 2024 (Classic): Porygon February 4, 2024: Chansey

You already know that Community Days in Pokémon GO are monthly events in which a particular Pokémon appears more frequently for a limited period of time, usually for a few hours on a specific day. During this event, there are certain special features associated with the featured Pokémon, making it more attractive to players.

These events offer advantages such as higher spawn rates of the Outstanding Pokémonhigher chances of finding its shiny version, exclusive moves that the Pokémon would not normally learn, and additional bonuses, such as experience multipliers, stardust, or other benefits when capturing or evolving that Pokémon.

Community Days often also include other bonuses or features, such as bait modules that last longer, reduced egg hatching distance, or bonuses for catching Pokémon. It is good to know these dates and protagonistsas they are very popular events among Pokémon GO players, as they offer an excellent opportunity to meet with the local community, obtain rare or special Pokémon, and enjoy exclusive bonuses during that limited time.

Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

