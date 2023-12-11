Yes, we already have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has recently confirmed news and here we bring you all the details.

In this case, we can confirm that Niantic is removing a feature from the game. The company will close Shared AR Buddy feature in its next version 0.293.0. This patch is now shipping.

No reason has been given, but we remind you that this was useful to connect and bring together Pokémon companions in augmented reality. We look forward to more details soon.

It’s a shame to see a social feature like this be removed. Often these updates can be part of broader changes to the game or due to technical issues. Let’s hope they bring new features to compensate for the loss and continue to improve the gaming experience.

