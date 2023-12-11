Los Pokémon Shiny/variocolor They have always had great importance in the titles of the Nintendo saga. Although in various games we have found them in greater or lesser proportion, it is in Pokémon GO where the community is happiest.

Since the rate of appearance of Shiny in the game it is usually somewhat higher than in, for example, Scarlet and Purple. After arriving at Pokémon GO, these beings are community favorites, since their capture and combat style varies greatly. In fact, they are even easier to obtain than in the rest of the games, which makes them an incredible option to enjoy a squad of Pokémon in conditions.

Shiny’s appearance rate in Pokémon GO is based on:

This would be the basic probability we have of capturing a Shiny Pokémon.

Chance of a Shiny appearing after playing Pokémon or in encounters with Team GO Rocket.

This is the Shiny rate for those Pokémon that will be captured in mega raids.

This is the Shiny rate for those Pokémon that are barely found in the wild exploring. These are usually those at Pokémon GO events with the use of tickets/entries and Dark Pokémon from the leaders of Team GO Rocket.

Community Day; Ticketed local events or Pokémon GO Tour.

Legendary Pokémon or Ultra Beasts.

Limited events; Raid Day events, etc.