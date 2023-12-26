Pokémon GO is one of the hottest games of the moment, and a large part of the Nintendera community is continuously following it. In fact we have Furfrou, one of the little creatures that is attracting the most attention these days in the world of games. Niantic. It is no wonder, since it is very versatile and has several unique forms that we can achieve in the mobile game par excellence of Nintendo and the gaming franchise. Pokémon. In this short article as a guide we will help you understand this Pokémon and much more.

How to unlock all Furfrou forms in Pokémon GO

Furfrau It is one of those unique Pokémon that are in the world of Pokémon GO as one of the most desired Pokémon in recent days. Not only its beautiful and eye-catching design is to blame, but also its usefulness and its many forms. In fact, this Pokémon has up to a total of 10 different types. Here we will tell you how to unlock each of them.

Natural: Available worldwide

Matron: Available worldwide

Dandy: Available worldwide

Debutante: Available only in America.

Star: Available in Asia and Pacific areas.

The Reine: Available in France.

Kabuki: Available in Japan.

Pharaoh: Available in Egypt.

Heart: Available during Valentine's Day.

How to get the Valentine shape

The day of Valentine's Day there was a form available that allowed us to get other versions of Furfrau, so the only way to get it was this. The Heart Trim form was something special and unique that allowed us to get this very peculiar version of said Pokémon. In fact, we won't be able to get it again until next February.

How to change the form of the Pokémon

To switch between forms of Furfrau We will have to have a total of up to 25 special candies of this Pokémon and a total of 10,000 Stardust reserved to be able to make this change. In fact, that will not be enough for us since we will have to follow the following guidelines to ensure we do it right:

Select your Furfrau favorite and evaluate its shapes to select the one that best suits you. Tap the button to change its shape, and see the available shapes we have depending on the region we are in. Choose the shape you like best.