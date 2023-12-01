The latest Pokémon GO update has added a new function by total surprise. Have you noticed that your cell phone vibrates more now?

Last Wednesday, November 29, Niantic released an update to the Pokémon mobile game that prepares it for the new season and the Christmas campaign, but it also hid something else. Pokémon GO just added one new feature by surprise: the haptic vibration.

All compatible smartphones will begin to offer different types of vibration depending on the situation. The game already vibrated before, but with the haptic function it modulates this better so that, for example, you can notice whether or not you have caught a Pokémon without looking, in addition to receiving different types of notices through touch. A function that has arrived without warning, but that greatly improves the user experience, especially for people who may have difficulties.

The reception has been mixed among the players. Many welcome the arrival of haptic vibration to Pokémon GO, while others are not entirely happy with having so many different vibrations on the phone while playing. Above all, because it is a function that consumes more battery.

Be that as it may, it is available to enrich the experience or make it more accessible, and It is easy to activate/deactivate. And you, have you noticed the arrival of this function? It is only available since the update on November 29.

Fuente