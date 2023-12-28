Pokémon GO It is the quintessential game of the Nintendo franchise for mobile phones. And as usually happens when having such an active community, players discover curious methods to get the most out of the games, the captures and the movements that we decide to make in our experience in Pokémon GO. In fact players have recently discovered a method to guarantee a critical capture. Here we will explain it to you in this article as a quick guide.

Critical catches in Pokémon GO and their trick

Critical catch confirmed

byu/Zombie_Alpaca_Lips inpokemongo

Through shared research in Reddit (which has now been removed by community moderators), we have seen how critical screenshots of Pokémon GO are directly related to obtaining an excellent throw at the smallest point of the circle that surrounds the Pokémon. It is not a simple technique but it gives us a 100% probability of capture.

The theory had not been confirmed for a long time, until a few hours ago when the post Reddit It has gone viral, so much so that the moderators have ended up removing it from the website. In fact, the players have been gathering personal evidence that this is indeed the case.

An excellent throw at the smallest point of the circle in capturing the Pokémonguarantees us a critical capture.

The guaranteed crit doesn’t seem to work for Regigigas. The first screenshot is about the smallest the circle reliably goes and was just found by stepping frame by frame. The remaining three screenshots are the circle size shortly before an excellent hit that did not result in a… pic.twitter.com/BCd1moGhnS — bmenrigh (@bmenrigh_pogo) December 27, 2023

This, however, has not stopped many users from commenting on tips and Tips to achieve the ideal critical capture point.

What is a critical catch in the game?

For those who don't know, a critical catch in Pokémon GO is when a Poké Ball does not vibrate/shakes several times when thrown at a Pokémon. It will simply shake once and we will have the Pokémon in question captured inside. That is what is called a critical capture, and it is possible to achieve with an excellent throw at the tightest point of the capture of the Pokémon. This differs greatly from other normal captures that we can do, since we would have to wait to see if we capture or not.

With this method (which It's not exactly easy), we will guarantee the capture, although yes, we need incredible precision to achieve it.