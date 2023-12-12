Regigigas is a mythical Pokémon much loved by the fandom, and which has recently seen its return as part of the 5-star raids in Pokémon GO. The month of December has been full of surprises, both new and old returns. At the same time that Regulates returned to Pokémon GO, we have also had flashes of quality that have sparked the interest of fans with Kyurem, for which we also have a guide with its best set of moves.

That said, in this short article as a guide we will talk about Regulatesone of the most striking Pokémon of recent days that has experienced a triumphant return.

The Pokémon that can best serve against Regigigas

Regigigas is a normal type Pokémon, and legendary that had its first introduction into the world of Pokémon with the fourth generation. In fact, it is one of the perfect additions if we want a versatile Pokémon on our team that can get us out of some trouble, or simply leave it to defend a gym for our team.

These are some Pokémon that can work very well against Regigigas in Pokémon GO:

Terrace Keldeo Mega Blaziken Mega Rayquaza Hariyama Dark Machamp Dark Lucario Mega Alakazam

Remember that you do not need to have these specific Pokémon to overcome the raid. Regulates. In fact, with a good team composition and the help of some friends in Pokémon GO, you could deal with Regigigas effectively currently in Pokémon GO.

Where Regigigas is available

This Pokémon is now available on Pokémon GO and we can find it in 5-star raids through the game world designed by Niantic. This is one of the most unexpected returns of the game in this month of December, but also one of the most loved by fans.