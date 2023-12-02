Dark Zapdos It is one of the most powerful and incredible Pokémon that we can find right now in Pokémon GO. The dark variants of many Pokémon are essentially caused by the Team Go Rocket. And we have an explanation to define what it means for a Pokémon to be immersed in that “dark”/purple essence that some beings in the power of Team Rocket have. Dark Zapdos returns to Pokémon GO and in this article as a guide we will detail its most useful characteristics and movements.

What is a Dark Pokémon?

Los Dark Pokémon They are creatures that are immersed in a kind of sinister power derived from having been under the control of Team GO Rocket. When a Dark Pokémon is under this influence, its attack and offensive ability usually increase compared to its base statistics. Their appearance changes, and their eyes sometimes change to a red hue. We can purify them if we have the necessary materials, and we will recover an original Pokémon.

Furthermore, the dark pokemon They are usually more aggressive when capturing them. Presenting a faster and more continuous line of attack than other Pokémon. In this Dark Pokémon article, you will learn more about their characteristics.

Dark Zapdos and his move set

Dark Zapdos It is capable of learning up to a total of 7 different movements. The moves range from electric, rock, normal and flying types. The combos that this Pokémon can learn are enhanced when it is under the influence of “Darkness”. These are all the general movements that we can potentially learn to Dark Zapdos.

Lightning Spike Drill Power Past Lightning Charge Thunder Electrocannon Frustration

Base statistics

These are the base statistics of Dark Zapdos at the moment:

3987 Maximum PC

253 points Attack

185 points Defending

207 points Stamina

Weaknesses of Dark Zapdos and Pokémon ideal to combat it

The elements to which Dark Zapdos has a major weakness are Ice, Rock, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground and Steel. As you can see, it is weak against several types of elements, but it makes up for this with a brutal attack and a very high offensive capacity against practically all Pokémon.

Below we leave you a special list with some pokemon that can be very useful to cope:

Mamoswine

Rhyperior

Landorus

Gigalith

Mega Abomasnow

Terrakion

Glaceon

Tyranitar

Rampardos

Darmanitan de Galar