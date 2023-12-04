Pokémon GO It continually offers us unique raids, content and confrontations, such as the recent Mega Altaria raid. Many trainers will no doubt be looking for how to meet this challenge and reap the greatest rewards possible. The month of December is loaded with content in which we will have the opportunity to face the incursion of Mega Altarwhich will occur from December 9 to 16 2023. In addition to this incursion we will have other very important ones to take into account.

In this article as a guide we will tell you all the information you need to know to face the incursion of Mega Altaria in Pokémon GO currently.

How to get Mega Altaria in Pokémon GO

To get this version of Altars, we will have to obtain the Pokémon and save a total of 200 Mega Energy from Altaria. That is for the first evolution, while then we will need 40 Mega Energy for the next Mega Evolution.

The raid of Mega Altar It will be valid from December 9, 2023 until December 16.

These are the Pokémon that could fight Mega Altaria

Dark Metagross Mega Gengar Mewtwo Mega Gardevoir Dark Mamoswine Glaceon Weavile Togekiss Nihilego Dark Excadrill

If you don’t have any of these Pokémon you can always choose any Ice, Fairy and Steel type Pokémon to maximize damage against Mega Altar Remember that this Pokémon has a total of 44306 CP. So you will have to join a team with other players to face this raid.

These are Mega Altaria’s key moves

Fast movements: Dragoaliento

Heavy movements: Air Attack and Magic Shine.

This dragon-type Pokémon has a reduced set of moves

Mega Altaria Base Stats

Stamina: 181

Attack: 222

Defending: 218

Level 50 Maximum PC: 3576