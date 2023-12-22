As you know, we have shared several shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Pinsir. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

Pinsir is a Bug-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation. It does not have any type of evolution beyond its Mega Evolution. In this case, Reddit user MengShuZ hhas shown what a spectacular different shape than the usual one inspired by a new previous evolution of Pinsir could look like.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image You can see this new evolution, which bears a strong resemblance to Heracross. We can also see his name, “Pinchibi”.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

