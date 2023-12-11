As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Wiglett. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. If you want to know which are the best Pokémon games, you can consult our updated article.

Wiglett is a Water-type Pokémon introduced in the 9th generation. Their evolution is about Wugtrio, and both are convergent species of Diglett and Dugtrio respectively. In this case, Reddit user EliDwebster hhas shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional shape, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Wiglett with a different appearance and a new Fire-type evolution called “Whacklett”, which would replace Wugtrio in a similar way to what happened with Wooper from Paldea and Clodsire.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

