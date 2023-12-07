More very interesting Pokémon fan-arts. They again correspond to human forms imagined for third-generation Pokémon.

Ralts is a Psychic-type mon introduced in the third generation. Its later evolutions, Kirlia and Gardovoir, have the same type in addition to the Fairy, and a similar although somewhat changed design and color palette, these being more in line with the latter type.

In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what both Ralts, Kirlia and Gardevoir could look like if they were humans. It is not the first time that we see fan-arts of this style where the appearance and characteristics of the Pokémon are mixed with the human form, despite the fact that nothing similar has occurred in the titles or the anime except for exceptions such as the fusion between Nihilego and Samina in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

In the image you can see some humans in the form of a child in the first case, which is quite evident taking into account Ralts’ childish and Pokémon-like appearance in the first stage, and a somewhat more adult version in the case of Kirlia and more elegant and developed in that of Gardevoir, counting on sex differences. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

