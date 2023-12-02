As you know, we have shared on the web several shapes designed by artists from Pokémon. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Kricketune.

Kricketune is a Bug-type Pokémon introduced in the 4th generation. Its evolution is Kricketot, which has the same types as its previous other stage and is characterized by its well-known and striking cry, which is expected coming from a cricket Pokémon. In this case, Reddit user EliDwebster hhas shown what a spectacular shape different from the usual one inspired by a new evolution of Kricketune, the second phase of this evolutionary line, could look like.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image You can see this new evolution, for which the Ghost type has been assigned in addition to the Bug. We can also see his name, “Kricketrillo”.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Pokemon: Giving Kricketot and Kricketune Family a New Third Evolution (OC) (Explanation/inspirations below)

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

