We bring an interesting announcement related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can find out that The Pokémon Company has already launched a new project as part of the overall Snorlax Project in Japan. This is a special 4-episode original short anime series as part of this year’s Project Snorlax in Japan.

This series tells the story of a Snorlax and a lone Cubone, delving into the drama of this second Pokémon. The anime is made by Polygon Pictures, known for its work on animated productions, and you can watch the first episode below:

Serebii Update: The first episode of the short web series Snorlax & Cubone has been released. The remaining episodes will release on coming Fridays at 09:00 UTChttps://t.co/Wo8N0aHtsdpic.twitter.com/wQMeBeD0fx — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 8, 2023

