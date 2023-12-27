One of the most anticipated series by pocket monster fans is, without a doubt, Pokémon Janitor, the production that will premiere on Netflix to present a new proposal in the world of the saga. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time it will premiere on Netflix.

What is Pokémon Concierge?

Psyduck invites you to have a good vacation

As you may remember, Pokémon Concierge is a stop-motion cartoon collaboration between Pokémon and Netflix, created by Dwarf Animation Studio, which will tell the story of Haru, a worker at a Pokémon hotel complex, and Psyduck, all while They meet other pocket monsters and trainers during their vacation.

This is the trailer for Pokémon Concierge:

At what time and where does the Pokémon series premiere?

It is a matter of a few hours so that everyone interested in Pokémon Concierge can enjoy its episodes on Netflix. If you are one of them, let us tell you that it will premiere this Thursday, December 28 at 2:00 AM, central Mexico time, like most launches on the platform. However, there may be last minute changes.

How many chapters will Pokémon Concierge have?

An important point to consider is that the series will have a total of 4 episodeseach of them with a duration of between 14 and 20 minutes. The good news is that all of them will be available from the same day.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that will allow you to watch this series is Netflixso you require a subscription to the site in its different options (Standard with ads for $99 MXN, Standard for $219 and Premium for $299 MXN in monthly payments).

