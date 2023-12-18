As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Grimer. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

Grimer is a Poison-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation. Its evolution is about Muk, and both are well-known species within this initial generation. In this case, Reddit user primaljort hhas shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional shape, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Muk with a different look and concept inspired by a sea wave. These would have the Water type, being a very original idea.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Muk and Grimer regional forms!

byu/primaljort inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

