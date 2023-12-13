It seems that we have more news for Pokémon Café ReMix fans: we have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about the arrival of new holiday eventswhich you can find detailed below:

Slow Cook Event:

The new slow burn event featuring Calyrex, a legendary Pokémon, has been detailed. Obtained by exchanging items earned by completing slow cooking phases. It will take place starting December 15, 2023 at 06:00 UTC.

Rowlet Event:

Current Pokémon Café ReMix event until December 15 at 05:59 UTC. Increases Rowlet’s appearance when completing Master Orders and Master Café mode. Greater chance of encountering Shiny Rowlet during this period.

Pokémon Café ReMix version 4.40 update:

Enter details of future events over the next month. News: New event style: Outdoor tea party. Puzzle elements in Slow Cooker will affect your score. Scoring carries over to Slow, Cooking Visit, and Legendary type events. Bingo Mission task check only if you unlocked the Bingo card. Greninja Master Chef is added to Master Mode. Master Mode points will reset every two weeks.

Adding New Orders:

Orders for stages 2376-2400 have been included in Pokémon Café ReMix.

Have you given the game a chance? What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

