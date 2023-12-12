It seems that we have a new initiative related to this franchise so loved by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the list below, we can see that their new initiative has been detailed. PokéPark Kanto Limited, to operate PokéPark Kanto in YomiruiLand, Tokyo. These are the data offered:

The initiative seeks to offer a space for Pokémon fans to meet and enjoy experiences related to the franchise. The collaboration that began in 2021 between TPC and Yomiuri Land, which gave life to the Pokémon Wonder attraction, continues. Wonder allowed you to explore areas and find representations of Pokémon in the forest, such as wood carvings. The specific scope of PokéPark Kanto is not yet fully revealed.

More details and additional information about PokéPark Kanto are expected in the near future, so we’ll stay tuned.

