After Regieleki and Regidrago, there are many fans who hope that new types will continue to be added among the Regis.

Regigigas is the leader of this group of Legendary Pokémon

The Legendary Pokémon have been organized into different groups since the origins of the saga, giving rise to the fact that from the first to the ninth generation we have had the legendary birds, the legendary dogs, the regis, the trio of the lake and the clouds, the mystical swordsmen, the tapu, the compatrones and the fatal legendsthus giving rise to the fact that these groups have remained static for most of the time.

However, the eighth generation of the franchise brought important changes, since Two new Regis were added in the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLCs At the same time, in Pokémon Legends Arceus, a fourth member was introduced into the cloud trio, which became a quartet. This has led many to think that there may be groups that are not closedwith the Regis being the one that has the most potential to continue growing.

There are currently six different Regis

It is precisely this idea that has caused many fans of the series to choose make your own alternative designs for the Regis, the most recent case being that of a fanart with an Earth-type Regi. However, in recent weeks it has gone viral a video that many see as a Water type Regi, which has caused different fanarts to be made. However, it seems that with this Regi they have gone one step further.

This is because the Twitter user known as TheYisusOne has taken it upon himself to show what this hypothetical Regi would look like in the gameand the result is so impressive that it has earned the praise of many users, who hope that at some point new Pokémon from this group will appear officially:

Damn I remember this fight from that one Pokemon game, Regitube is the coolest Regi if you ask me. https://t.co/GJZephKCML pic.twitter.com/XynL3Cx76k — Yisuso ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) November 24, 2023

For the rest, knowing that the artists are in charge of making all kinds of content for the franchise such as the baby versions of several well-known Pokémon, it only remains to say that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are the most recent games in the main sagabeing available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and having the release date of its second DLC scheduled for December 14.

