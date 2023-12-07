You may have come across PokeDoku on networks, in comments on a publication, or that has even appeared to you without you looking for it. PokeDoku It is right now one of the titles that is capturing the greatest attention from the public.

If you love puzzle games and on top of that with pokemon themes, then you don’t have to look any further because this is the game par excellence that we recommend. This game is actually based in part on the Famoso Sudoku.

Don’t forget to play PokeDoku today! New challenge: Reply to this tweet with the most out of the box device you can play PokeDoku on and we’ll retweet it! pic.twitter.com/5Di7UFybfm — PokeDoku (@poke_doku_) December 5, 2023

In fact, it would be created to work on most devices. In fact, if we access its official website we can fully test the title. free. In fact, each day will bring us a new puzzle to complete, in the style of what Wordle/Word of the Day does.

In the game we will have a total of 9 opportunities to complete the puzzle, and every day there will be a new model that we will have to complete in the best possible way. Perfect for those Pokémon fans or those who want to learn.

Via