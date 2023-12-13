The anti-doping prosecutor has asked for a four-year ban for the Frenchman from Juventus

The appointment is for January 18th at 2.30pm. This is in fact the date set for Paul Pogba’s trial before the National Anti-Doping Tribunal, inside the Olympic stadium.

the request

—

Last December 7, the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office had requested a four-year disqualification for the Juventus Frenchman, who was found positive for testosterone metabolite in the test carried out by the anti-doping laboratory in Rome after Udinese-Juventus, played last August 20. More precisely, the substance is Dhea, but the category is that of anabolics. The player was then suspended on 12 September and on 5 October the counter-analysis confirmed the positive result.

the strategy

—

Before the TNA, Pogba will first of all try to demonstrate the absence of intent, a circumstance which, if deemed credible by the judges, would lower the risk of a sanction to two years. Then he will have to convince the judges of the existence of some extenuating circumstances. It is probable that in addition to the lawyers, some scientific experts will also arrive in the courtroom. After the judgement, the Frenchman will still be able to appeal to the CAS and therefore, possibly, to the Swiss Federal Court, the last stage of the process.