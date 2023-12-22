The anti-doping tribunal agrees to postpone the date of January 18, the new appointment to be scheduled

Pogba-anti-doping, new slippage. The lawyers of the Juventus player, suspended as a precautionary measure for doping since last September 11th (following the positivity to Testosterone metabolites found in the test on August 20th), have formulated a request for postponement until no earlier than February 15th. A request that was accepted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal last night. So for the Frenchman there will be no trial before the TNA on January 18, as initially planned, but on a date to be determined. The new appointment will be scheduled later.

the request

—

This further extends the time required for the proceedings involving the Juventus midfielder. After the suspension (11 September) and confirmation of the counter-analysis (6 October), on 7 December the anti-doping prosecutor requested a 4-year ban for the Juventus number ten. Meanwhile, the Octopus, who cannot train at Continassa, continues to keep fit using the gym and swimming pool of his Turin villa, once the residence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The rich salary of 8 million net plus 2 million bonuses also remains suspended: Pogba currently receives the minimum required by the collective agreement, around two thousand euros net per month.